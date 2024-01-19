Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit falls to Rs 2,028 cr dragged by lower income

Its expenses were Rs 4,937 crore as against Rs 5,028 crore in the year-ago period

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday posted a 6 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,028 crore during the quarter ended December 2023, dragged by lower income.

It had clocked Rs 2,156 crore net profit during the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the profit grew 17 per cent as against Rs 1,729 crore in the July-September quarter.

During the quarter under review, the company's total income reduced to Rs 7,606 crore from Rs 8,214 crore a year ago.

Its expenses were Rs 4,937 crore as against Rs 5,028 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindustan Zinc is the world's second largest integrated zinc producer and fifth largest silver producer.

The Udaipur-based company holds about 80 per cent of the growing zinc market in the country.