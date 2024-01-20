Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IDFC First Bank Q3 net profit rises 18% to Rs 716 cr, total income jumps

The bank's interest income improved during the third quarter of the current fiscal to Rs 7,879 crore, as against Rs 5,912 crore in the same period last fiscal

IDFC FIRST Bank

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 2.04 per cent as on December 31, 2023, as against 2.95 per cent as on December 31, 2022 | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private sector lender IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported an 18 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 716 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, on the back of improved interest income.
The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 605 crore in the October-December quarter of 2022.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The total income of the bank increased to Rs 9,396 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 7,064 crore in the December quarter of the previous fiscal, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank's interest income improved during the third quarter of the current fiscal to Rs 7,879 crore, as against Rs 5,912 crore in the same period last fiscal.
The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 2.04 per cent as on December 31, 2023, as against 2.95 per cent as on December 31, 2022.
Similarly, the net NPA also declined to 0.68 per cent as compared to 1.03 per cent at the end of December 2022.
However, provisions and contingencies rose to Rs 655 crore in the December quarter from Rs 450 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.
During the quarter Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank improved to 16.73 per cent as compared to 15.01 per cent at the end of December 2022.
The bank's board in July 2023 approved the composite Scheme of Amalgamation of IDFC Financial Holding Company with IDFC Limited, and the amalgamation of IDFC Limited with IDFC First Bank.
The bank has received requisite approvals/ no objection letters from regulators, viz.. the Reserve Bank of India , Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Competition Commission of India, BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and other statutory and regulatory authorities, it said.
It has recently filed a joint Company Scheme Application with the National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai, (NClT) In relation to the proposed merger.

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India gives nod to reverse merger of IDFC-IDFC First Bank

IDFC, IDFC First Bank up for 7 straight days despite market volatility

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

CCI approves merger of IDFC Ltd with its subsidiary IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC First Bank's MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan to raise stake in bank

ICICI Bank's Q3 profit at Rs 10,272 cr on account of strong loan growth

IDBI Bank Q3 net profit jumps 57% to Rs 1,458 cr on better interest income

Kotak Mahindra's Q3 consolidated net up 6.76% to Rs 4,265 cr; NII jumps 16%

Union Bank of India net profit surges 60% to Rs 3,590 crore in Q3

IREDA posts 67% rise in profit at Rs 355 crore in Oct-Dec quarter

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IDFC First Bank Q3 results Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon