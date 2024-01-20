Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IDBI Bank Q3 net profit jumps 57% to Rs 1,458 cr on better interest income

The LIC-controlled bank had a net profit of Rs 927 crore in the October-December quarter of 2022

idbi bank

Provision Coverage Ratio (including Technical Write-Offs) stood at 99.17 per cent as on December 31, 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IDBI Bank on Saturday reported a 57 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 1,458 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, on lower provisioning and better interest income.
The LIC-controlled bank had a net profit of Rs 927 crore in the October-December quarter of 2022.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bank's interest income improved during the third quarter of the current fiscal to Rs 6,541 crore, as against Rs 5,231 crore in the same period last fiscal.
The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 4.69 per cent as on December 31, 2023, as against 13.82 per cent as on December 31, 2022.
Similarly, the net NPA also declined to 0.34 per cent, as compared to 1.08 per cent at the end of December 2022.
As a result provisioning and contingencies came down to Rs 320 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 784 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.
Provision Coverage Ratio (including Technical Write-Offs) stood at 99.17 per cent as on December 31, 2023.
During the quarter Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank improved to 20.32 per cent, as compared to 20.14 per cent at the end of December 2022.
The bank has not raised capital during the December quarter and the earlier funds have been fully utilised, it said.
The government, which owns over 45 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, plans to sell its stake in the bank and the process could gather pace next financial year.
Meanwhile, life insurance behemoth LIC, which has a 49.24 per cent shareholding, is keen to hold strategic stake in the bank so that it can enjoy the benefit of bancassurance channel.

Also Read

IDBI Bank Q2 results: Net profit jumps 60% to Rs 1,323 cr on declining NPAs

LIC Mutual Fund completes merger of IDBI MF to diversify offerings

IDBI Bank surges 16% in 2 days as govt invites bids to appoint asset valuer

IDBI Bank has deferred tax assets of Rs 11,520 cr, 120 properties: Govt

LIC keen to keep part of its stake in IDBI Bank for bancassurance gains

Kotak Mahindra's Q3 consolidated net up 6.76% to Rs 4,265 cr; NII jumps 16%

Union Bank of India net profit surges 60% to Rs 3,590 crore in Q3

IREDA posts 77% rise in profit at Rs 355 crore in Oct-Dec quarter

Reliance Industries Q3 results: Net profit up 9.3%, misses estimates

Reliance Retail Q3 results: Net profit surges 32% to Rs 3,165 crore

Topics : IDBI Bank Life Insurance Corporation Q3 results Divestment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon