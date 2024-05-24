Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 results: Net profit up 21% at Rs 319 crore

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,205 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,075 crore in the year-ago period, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing

Q4, Q4 results

Total income of the company rose to Rs 2,255 crore as compared to Rs 2,077 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on Friday posted a 21 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 319 crore for the March quarter.
The mortagage firm had reported a net profit of Rs 263 crore in the year-ago period.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,205 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,075 crore in the year-ago period, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.
Total income of the company rose to Rs 2,255 crore as compared to Rs 2,077 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
With regard to asset quality, the company's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.69 per cent at the end of March 2024 against 2.85 per cent a year ago.
Net non-performing assets (NPAs), too, moderated to 1.52 per cent from 1.89 per cent of the total advances in the previous year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon