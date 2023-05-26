close

Inox Green Energy Services loss narrows to Rs 1.61 cr in March quarter

The total income in the fiscal rose to Rs 294.17 crore from Rs 190.24 crore in 2021-22

Press Trust of India New Delhi
INOX AP currently manufactures 3300 TPD of liquid gases across 44 locations in the country.

Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 6:43 PM IST
Inox Green Energy Services on Friday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 1.61 crore in the March 2023 quarter.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, a BSE filing showed.

Its total income rose to Rs 73.33 crore in the March quarter from Rs 60.51 crore a year ago.

The company's loss also narrowed in fiscal 2022-23 to Rs 20.36 crore from Rs 93.14 crore in 2021-22.

The total income in the fiscal rose to Rs 294.17 crore from Rs 190.24 crore in 2021-22.

The board also approved the increase in the authorised share capital of the company from the existing Rs 500 crore to Rs 600 crore by the creation of additional 10 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each and the consequent amendment to the Share Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Inox Renewables Q4 Results

First Published: May 26 2023 | 6:43 PM IST

