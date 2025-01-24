Business Standard

Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy on IRCTC

Short covering is seen in the IRCTC Futures, where we have seen 3 per cent fall in the open interest with price rising by 3 per cent

Nandish Shah New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Derivative Strategy
 
Bull Spread strategy on IRCTC
 
Buy IRCTC (30-Jan expiry) 800 Call at Rs 11 & simultaneously sell
820 Call at Rs 5
 
Lot size: 875

Cost of strategy: Rs 6 (Rs 5,250 per strategy)
 
Maximum profit: Rs 12,250 If IRCTC closes at or above Rs 820 on 30 Jan expiry.
 
Breakeven Point: Rs 806
 
Risk Reward Ratio: 2.33
 
Approximately margin required: Rs 24300
 
Rationale:
 
– Short covering is seen in the IRCTC Futures, where we have seen 3 per cent fall in the open interest with price rising by 3 per cent.
 
 
–Stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closes at highest level since 03-Jan.
 
–Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 12-Dec-24 and 20-Jan-25
 
–Momentum Oscillators like RSI and MFI is in rising mode and placed above 50 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
 
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.
 
(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah, Senior Technical/Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own)
 

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 6:25 AM IST

