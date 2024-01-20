Sensex (    %)
                        
JK Cement Q3 net profit rises multi-fold to Rs 283.81 cr, revenue up 20%

The company had posted a profit of Rs 37.15 crore in the year-ago period, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing

A Kolkata-registered company, SMPL owns limestone reserves, a key cement input, in Madhya Pradesh and is planning to come up with a cement unit there

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

JK Cement Ltd on Saturday posted a sevenfold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 283.81 crore for the December quarter.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 37.15 crore in the year-ago period, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations rose 20.47 per cent to Rs 2,934.83 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,436.09 crore a year ago, it said.
JK Cement's total expenses rose 7.5 per cent in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal to Rs 2,564.29 crore.
The company's total income was at Rs 2,973.28 crore, up 21.12 per cent.

Topics : JK Cement Q3 results cement industry

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

