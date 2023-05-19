close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

DB Corp Q4 results: Net profit up 67.3% to Rs 41 cr, revenue up 12.5%

DB Corp's total expenses were at Rs 491 crore, up 10 per cent in Q4/FY23, as against Rs 446.38 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
DB Corp

DB Corp

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Media house DB Corp Ltd on Friday reported an increase of 67.3 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 41.02 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.52 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, DB Corp said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 12.5 per cent to Rs 530.95 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 471.96 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

DB Corp's total expenses were at Rs 491 crore, up 10 per cent in Q4/FY23, as against Rs 446.38 crore.

The total income of DB Corp in the March quarter was at Rs 544.63 crore, up 13.5 per cent.

Its revenue from Printing, Publishing and allied business was up 12.92 per cent to Rs 499.28 crore, during the quarter as against Rs 418.45 crore of the corresponding period.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Result out, all details here

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Everything you need to know

Haryana Board Results 2023: Date, How, Where to view result of HBSE

JSW Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 13% to Rs 3,664 crore

Zomato Q4 results: Net loss falls to Rs 188 crore, revenue rises 70%

Bandhan Bank Q4 results: Net profit falls 57.5% to Rs 808 crore

Motherson Sumi Wiring reports nearly three-fold surge in Q4 profit

Godrej Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 32% to Rs 300 crore

Revenue from the radio business was at Rs 31.8 crore, up 6.24 per cent, as against Rs 28.65 crore of Q2/FY22.

For fiscal 2023, DB Corp's net profit was up 18.6 per cent to Rs 169.08 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 142.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 2,129.21 crore in FY23, 20.4 per cent higher than the preceding fiscal year.

"Dainik Bhaskar delivered yet another quarter of strong results and concluded Fiscal 2023 on a robust note on the back of impressive growth in ad revenues across all major markets," said an earning statement from DB Corp Ltd.

DB Corp's print advertising registered YoY growth of 27 per cent for FY23 and 16 per cent for Q4 FY23.

"Print media has once again demonstrated that it is the most trusted source of news, a trend that is underscored by the strong growth in advertising revenues in the print media, while other traditional media is reporting a slow down," it said.

Sharing trends, it said newsprint prices continued its downward trend in Q4 FY2023 aiding margins and is likely to bring higher benefit in the coming quarters.

DB Corp Ltd publishes newspapers such as Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar and Divya Marathi. It also owns "94.3 MY FM" Radio station.

Shares of DB Corp Ltd on Friday closed at Rs 120.95 on BSE in the afternoon, up 1.68 per cent from its previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DB Corp Q4 Results company

First Published: May 19 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Large firms bet on high margin, high demand paint biz as new growth area

paint, colours, wall, brush
3 min read

MG and Jio join hands to offer better voice-recognition technology

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

DB Corp Q4 results: Net profit up 67.3% to Rs 41 cr, revenue up 12.5%

DB Corp
3 min read

April domestic air traffic crosses pre-pandemic levels, says DGCA data

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
3 min read

Wheels India reports Q4 net profit of Rs 24.8 cr, earmarks Rs 200 cr capex

Image courtesy: Wheels India
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read

United Spirits Q4 results: Standalone net profit rises 7.3% to Rs 204 cr

USL is trading at 51-53x its FY24 earnings estimates
2 min read

Edtech major Byju's sued by an agent connected to its $1.2 billion loan

Byju's
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon