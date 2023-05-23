JSW Energy Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 68% to Rs 272 crore



The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 9.38 per cent to Rs 2,670 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,441 crore in the year-ago period. JSW Energy, on Tuesday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 272 crore for the March quarter. This is 68.51 per cent decline from Rs 864 crore a year ago, the company statement said.



“The board approved the re-appointment and remuneration of Sajjan Jindal as the chairman and managing director of the company for a period of 5 years with effect from 1 January, 2024, subject to the approval of the members of the company, said JSW Energy in a BSE filing. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “the board of directors has recommended dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 10 (20%) to the Members of the Company for declaration at the forthcoming 29th Annual General Meeting.”



The PPA is signed for supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of Rs 2.94 per kilowatt (KWh), JSW Energy said in a statement on Friday. Earlier this month, JSW Energy has signed a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) for wind projects totalling 300 MW.

Also Read Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group denies picking up stake in MG Motors, BYD Group From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today JSW Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 13% to Rs 3,664 crore JSW One raises Rs 205 cr from Japan's Mitsui at Rs 2,750 cr valuation Escorts, Bajaj-Auto: Trading strategies for auto stocks post Feb sales nos GE T&D India's loss narrows on lower input costs in March quarter SJVN Q4 profit rises over two-fold to Rs 17 cr, income grows to Rs 582 cr Sansera Engineering net profit dips 5% YoY to Rs 35 cr in March quarter EIH Ltd reports its highest ever full-year consolidated revenue in FY22-23 Ashok Leyland Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 17% to Rs 751 crore



The projects are located in Maharashtra and expected to be commissioned in next 24 months, the company said. "JSW Renew Energy Three, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed PPA with SECI for 300 MW ISTS-connected wind power projects awarded under SECI Tranche-XII," it said.