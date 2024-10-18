Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Jio Financial Services Q2 results: Net profit increases 3% to Rs 689 cr

Jio Financial Services Q2 results: Net profit increases 3% to Rs 689 cr

Total income increased to Rs 694 crore as against Rs 608 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing

Jio financial services

The company had earned a consolidated net profit at Rs 668 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jio Financial Services Ltd on Friday reported a marginal 3 per cent rise net profit to Rs 689 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company had earned a consolidated net profit at Rs 668 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total income increased to Rs 694 crore as against Rs 608 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

However, total expenses doubled to Rs 146 crore as against Rs 71 crore in the same period in the previous year.

 

Jio Financial Services Ltd pursuant to the application made to the RBI seeking registration as Core Investment Company (CIC), has received necessary approval and certificate of registration on July 9, 2024 from the RBI and thereby it has become a Non-Deposit taking Systemically Important Core Investment Company (CIC-ND-SI) with effect from that date, it said.

Jio Financial Services, carved out from Reliance Industries Ltd, is engaged in the business of investing and financing, insurance broking, payment bank and payment aggregator and payment gateway services.

More From This Section

Zee

Zee Entertainment Q2FY25 results: Net profit up 70% at Rs 209 crore

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc in discussions with govt to split company: CEO Arun Misra

Q2 earnings, Q2

Jindal SAW Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 32.5% to Rs 500 crore

Tata consumer products, Tata tea, tata group

Tata Consumer Products Q2 profit flat at Rs 367.21 cr, revenue up 12.8%

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 20% to Rs 694 crore

Its subsidiary Jio Finance Ltd launched a home loan product and loan against mutual funds in July.

Jio Financial Services Ltd and BlackRock Inc had agreed to form a joint venture for asset management company.

SEBI vide letter dated October 3, 2024, has since granted in-principle approval to the company and BlackRock to act as cosponsors and set up the proposed mutual fund, it said.

The final approval for registration will be granted by SEBI on fulfilment, by the company and BlackRock, of the requirements as specified in this regard, it added.

The company launched Loan against Property (LAP), Loan on Securities and life insurance (Term) product in September.

Earlier this month, the company launched a new version of JioFinance app with improved features.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jio Financial Services

BlackRock in talks with Jio Financial to set up private credit venture

Jio Financial Services

Jio Finance App now available on Google Play Store, Apple Store, MyJio

Jio Financial Services Limited

Jio financial services unveils new app packed with features and upgrades

Jio Payments Bank

Jio Payments Bank gets mutual funds distribution licence from Amfi

Jio financial services

Jio Fin Services zooms 3% on Sebi's nod to set up MF; check details here

Topics : Jio Financial Services Q2 results Reliance Jio

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon