Jindal SAW Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 32.5% to Rs 500 crore

The company's quarterly raw materials expenses dropped 14.4% from a year ago

Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

Jindal SAW reported a rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, as demand in its key Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets remained steady while expenses came in nearly flat.

The company, which makes steel pipes for the energy, transportation and water sectors, said its consolidated profit after tax grew 32.5 per cent to Rs 500 crore ($59.5 million) in the three months ended Sept 30.

The falling prices of iron ore and coking coal, key raw materials for steel firms, were expected to partially offset the weak steel prices, analysts had said.
 

Steel prices in India plunged to a more than three-year low in August, as the world's second-biggest crude steel producer remained a net importer of the metal.

India's stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless posted a decline in second-quarter profit on lower steel prices on Thursday. Industry majors JSW Steel and Jindal Steel are yet to report their September-quarter results.

Topics : Jindal Saw Q2 results energy sector

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

