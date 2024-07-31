Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bank of Baroda Q1 result: PAT up 10% at Rs 4,458 cr on decline in bad loans

Total income in the quarter rose to Rs 32,116 crore from Rs 29,878 crore, BoB said adding that interest income also increased to Rs 29,629 crore against Rs 26,556 crore in same quarter a year ago

Bank of Baroda

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank improved to 16.82 per cent at the end of June 2024

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday reported a 10 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 4,458 crore in the June 2024 quarter, helped by a decline in bad loans.
The state-owned bank had posted a net profit of Rs 4,070 crore in the year-ago period.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total income in the quarter rose to Rs 32,116 crore from Rs 29,878 crore, BoB said in a regulatory filing.
The lender's interest income also increased to Rs 29,629 crore against Rs 26,556 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Gross Non Performing Assets (NPAs) declined to 2.88 per cent of gross advances by June 2024 from 3.51 per cent in FY24.
Net NPAs too declined to 0.69 per cent compared to 0.78 per cent at the end of the first quarter of the previous year.

More From This Section

GE T&D India Q1 results: Net profit grows to Rs 134.5 cr on higher income

Mankind Pharma Q1 results: Profit up 9.9% at Rs 543 cr; revenue rises 12%

TVS Supply Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 7.5 cr on strong topline growth

TeamLease Q1 results: Net profit drops 21.3% to Rs 20.79 cr on weak demand

Waaree Renewable Technologies Q1 results: Net profit triples to Rs 28 cr

As a result, provisions and contingencies came down to Rs 1,011 crore in the April-June period of FY25 against Rs 1,947 crore in the year-ago period.
The capital adequacy ratio of the bank improved to 16.82 per cent at the end of June 2024 compared to 15.84 per cent in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Q1 preview: What to expect from Bank of Baroda results on July 31? Details

Bank of Baroda Q4 results: Net profit rises 2.3% to Rs 4,886 crore

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: Analysts see dip in profit amid soft loan growth

BoB Q3 results: PAT up 19% at Rs 4,579 cr; to raise upto Rs 2,500 cr in Q4

BoB Q3 results: Profit up 19% at Rs 4,579 cr, total income at Rs 31,416 cr

Topics : Bank of Baroda results Bank of Baroda Banking sector Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon