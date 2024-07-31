Bank of Baroda Q1 result: PAT up 10% at Rs 4,458 cr on decline in bad loans

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday reported a 10 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 4,458 crore in the June 2024 quarter, helped by a decline in bad loans.

The state-owned bank had posted a net profit of Rs 4,070 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the quarter rose to Rs 32,116 crore from Rs 29,878 crore, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

The lender's interest income also increased to Rs 29,629 crore against Rs 26,556 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Gross Non Performing Assets (NPAs) declined to 2.88 per cent of gross advances by June 2024 from 3.51 per cent in FY24.