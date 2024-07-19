Business Standard
Production, despatch ops briefly halted due to global IT outage: Maruti

"A global IT issue affected several companies across several countries today. This problem was encountered in our company also," Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing

Maruti Suzuki

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, and Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales (L) at the launch of Maruti Suzuki’s 4th generation Epic New Swift, in Gurugram, May 9, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it was partly affected by the global outage of Microsoft systems and production and despatch operations halted briefly.
The company, however, said it has been able to resume operations.
"A global IT issue affected several companies across several countries today. This problem was encountered in our company also," Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.
The car market leader further said it immediately initiated precautionary and remedial measures "and production/despatch operations were briefly halted".
"The company has been able to resume its operations now," Maruti Suzuki said, adding, it does not anticipate any material impact of this incident on its performance.
Microsoft users globally, including several in India, have reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services.
There have been reports of disruptions in functioning of several airlines, banks, media outlets worldwide.

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

