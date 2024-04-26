Maruti Suzuki Q4 results: Net profit up 47% at Rs 3,877 cr, revenue up 19%

Maruti Suzuki on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,877.8 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 in financial year 2023-24 (Q4 FY24). This is a 47.8 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 2,623.6 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially, net profit went up 23.89 per cent from Rs 3,130 crore in Q3.

The company reported a total revenue from operations at Rs 38,234.9 crore for the fourth quarter. This was a 19.3 per cent from Rs 32,048 crore reported during the same period last year. The company also reported a 14.79 per cent increase from Rs 33,308.7 crore in the last quarter.

The company reported consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 38,471.2 crore, up 19.4 per cent from 32,213.5 crore in Q4FY23.

Total income for the fourth quarter was Rs 39,654.8 crore, up 20 per cent from Rs 33,015.8 crore in Q4FY24.

Sequentially, net profit increased 23.2 per cent from Rs 3,206.8 crore. Revenue from operations rose 14.8 per cent from Rs 33,512.8 crore reported in Q3. Total income also increase by 14.9 per cent from 34,509.2 crore.

For the entire financial year, consolidated net profit surged 63.2 per cent at Rs 13,488.2 crore from Rs 8,263.7 crore reported at the end of FY23. Revenue from operations went up 19.8 per cent at Rs 1,41,858.2 crore, compared to Rs 1,18,409.9 crore.

Shares of Maruti closed trading at Rs 12,687.05 on Friday.

Maruti Suzuki also reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,952.3 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 in financial year 2023-24. This is a 47 per cent increase Y-o-Y from Rs 2,687.7 crore reported during the same period last year.