JUST IN
Ashok Leyland Q2 net profit increases to Rs 199 cr as sales improve
Twitter India posts Rs 32-cr loss in FY22, expenses rise to Rs 136 cr
Lenskart FY22 revenue rises 66% to Rs 1,502 cr, but slips into losses
AM/NS India EBITDA drops 62.98% to $204 million in September quarter
Page Industries Q2 net marginally up to Rs 162 cr; revenue at Rs 1,255 cr
Berger Paints Q2 profit rises marginally to Rs 219 cr, revenue up 20%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q2 profit surges 14% to Rs 1,714 crore
Adani Green Energy Q2 net up 49% to Rs 149 cr, income rises to Rs 1,686 cr
upGrad's revenue rises to Rs 692 cr in FY22, losses widen to Rs 627 cr
Trent's Q2 net profit jumps 41% to Rs 193 crore on robust revenue
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Ashok Leyland Q2 net profit increases to Rs 199 cr as sales improve
Business Standard

Matrimony.com reports consolidated Q2 net at Rs 11.70 cr, total income up

Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has reported consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter at 11.70 crore, the company said on Friday

Topics
Matrimony.com | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Matrimony.com
(Photo courtesy: Matrimony.com)

Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has reported consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter at 11.70 crore, the company said on Friday.

The city-based company had registered consolidated net at Rs 16.57 crore during corresponding quarter of previous financial year.

For the half year ending September 30, 2022 the consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 23.66 crore, as against Rs 30.39 crore registered in the same period of last year.

The consolidated total income went up to Rs 119.07 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 113.90 crore registered in the same period of last financial year.

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2022 the consolidated total income stood at Rs 239.83 crore as against Rs 223.57 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

"This quarter has been a subdued quarter due to seasonality. We will continue to leverage our new launches to enhance the momentum and at the same time provide the needed impetus for better customer experience," company Chairman and Managing Director Murugavel Janakiraman said.

During the quarter under review, the company said it launched RainbowLuv matchmaking application to serve the LGBT community and also techiematrimony, exclusive matchmaking services to those in the information technology sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Matrimony.com

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 11:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.