NSE Q4 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 2,478 crore, revenue up 34%

NSE also disclosed that it had filed a revised settlement plea with Sebi on March 5 in the trading access point (TAP) matter. It said it is awaiting a revert from Sebi on its plea.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) saw its net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 rise by 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,478 crore amid continued buoyancy in the equity markets. The exchange’s revenue grew at an even faster clip of 34 per cent to Rs 4,625 crore.

For the full-year 2023-24 (FY24), NSE’s profits rose by 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,306 crore, while revenues rose by 25 per cent to Rs 14,780 crore. The exchange announced a bonus issue of four equity shares for every one share held. The bonus issue is subject to regulatory approval. The exchange’s board also declared a dividend of Rs 90 per share (pre-bonus), amounting to a payout of Rs 4,455 crore.

NSE said for the quarter and year ended March 2024, it has recognised an expense of Rs 574 crore and Rs 1,741 crore respectively, towards contribution to the core settlement guarantee fund (SGF).

It said it has set aside Rs 1,950 crore from retained earnings to a separate reserve within equity towards adequate risk capital management, leading to an increase of this reserve from Rs 6,583 crore in March 2023 to Rs 8,533 crore at the end of March 2024.

NSE said it has contributed Rs 43,514 crore to the exchequer in FY24 by way of securities transaction tax, commodities transaction tax, stamp duty, GST, and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) charges.

NSE also disclosed that it had filed a revised settlement plea with Sebi on March 5 in the trading access point (TAP) matter. It said it is awaiting a revert from Sebi on its plea.