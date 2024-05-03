Business Standard
JSW Infra Q4FY24 results: Net profit rises 9.8% to Rs 330 crore

The company's revenue from operations rose by 19.8 per cent to Rs 1,096 crore on a year-on-year basis. Sequentially, the core revenue was up by 16.6 per cent

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

JSW Infrastructure – the ports business of the JSW Group – reported a 9.8 per cent uptick year-on-year in net profit to Rs 330 crore for the January-March quarter of 2023-24.

The company was the latest company of the conglomerate to go public, in October 2023. Its net profit sequentially increased by 32 per cent.
The port operator currently operates ten port concessions strategically located on the west and east coasts of India. Its international presence includes a liquid tank storage terminal of 465,000 cubic metres in Fujairah, UAE.
The company’s revenue from operations rose by 19.8 per cent to Rs 1,096 crore on a year-on-year basis. Sequentially, the core revenue was up by 16.6 per cent.

'During the quarter, the company handled cargo volumes of 29.3 million tonnes, which is higher by 9 per cent over the last year. The increase in volume is primarily on the back of increased capacity utilisation at the Paradip Coal Terminal and Mangalore Coal Terminal. Newly acquired assets (PNP and Liquid Terminal, UAE) also contributed to the growth,' the company said in a statement.

During the year, the company handled cargo volumes of 106 million tonnes, which is higher by 15 per cent over the last year.

The company also reported an increase in the share of third-party cargo in the overall customer mix.

'The third-party cargo volume stood at 40 per cent in FY24 versus 33 per cent a year ago,' the company said in its investor presentation for its quarterly results.
