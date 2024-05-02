Business Standard
P&G Health Q4 results: PAT dips 21% to Rs 46 cr, revenue at Rs 252 cr

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

Procter & Gamble Health on Thursday said its profit after tax declined 21 per cent year-on-year to Rs 46 crore for the third quarter ended March 2024.
The company, which follows the July-June financial year, reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 59 core a year ago.
Its revenue from operations declined to Rs 252 crore for the period under review compared to Rs 321 crore in the year-ago period, Procter & Gamble (P&G) Health said in a regulatory filing.
"The company's continued efforts to strengthen our reach and distribution with a transformed go-to-market model reflected in a one-time impact on the quarter's sales owing to the transition and optimisation of trade management and inventory," P&G Health India Managing Director Milind Thatte said.
"However, we have seen sales recover in the months of March and April," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Procter & Gamble healthcare

First Published: May 02 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

