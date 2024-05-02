Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Blue Dart Express Q4 results: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 78 crore

Blue Dart's total income for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 1,333.93 crore, as against Rs 1,225.22 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing showed

Q4

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 69.44 crore in the year-ago period. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Logistics company Blue Dart Express on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 77.78 crore for the March quarter, registering a 12 per cent increase on the back of revenue growth.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 69.44 crore in the year-ago period.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The express air integrated transportation, and distribution logistics company, declared its financial results on Thursday for the March quarter and the entire 2023-24 fiscal year at its board meeting held in Mumbai.
Blue Dart's total income for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 1,333.93 crore, as against Rs 1,225.22 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing showed.
"In FY24, our profit margin levels have been sustained amidst network expansion and infrastructure investments in recent quarters. These initiatives included the establishment of crucial air routes through the acquisition of two 737 freighters and the inauguration of state-of-the-art facilities," Blue Dart Express Managing Director Balfour Manuel said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Blue Dart Express Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIncome Tax Calendar May 2024Adani Enterprises Q4 ResultFederal Bank Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon