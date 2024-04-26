Quick Heal Technologies Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 14 cr, revenue up 62%

Quick Heal Technologies CEO Vishal Salvi in a statement said the company's board has approved further investments in new solutions and products to strengthen its portfolio. Photo: Bloomberg

Global cybersecurity firm Quick Heal Technologies has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

The company had suffered a loss of Rs 6.64 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from contracts with customers rose 62.39 per cent to Rs 80.03 crore against Rs 49.28 crore in Q4 FY23, according to a regulatory filing by the company on Thursday.

For FY24, it has reported about four-fold increase in net profit to Rs 24.24 crore from Rs 6.40 crore in FY23.

Its revenue for FY24 increased 4.91 per cent year-on-year to Rs 291.75 crore.

Quick Heal Technologies CEO Vishal Salvi in a statement said the company's board has approved further investments in new solutions and products to strengthen its portfolio.

"We eagerly anticipate the enforcement of the recently announced DPDP Act and are prepared to leverage our data classification solutions to support its implementation," he added.

The company's board has proposed a dividend of Rs 3 per share.