Reliance Retail Q1 results: Net profit flat at Rs 2,453 cr, revenue up 6.6%

Reliance Retail on Friday reported an almost flat net profit at Rs 2453 crore in the June quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25).

Its Ebitda (earnings before interest, depreciation, tax, and amortisation) from operations increased 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5448 crore. The company attributed the rise in Ebitda to an increase in footfalls and expansion of the store footprint, streamlining of operations driving margin improvement. Its Ebitda stood at Rs 5664 crore, up 10.5 per cent. The country’s largest retailer’s revenue from operations increased 6.6 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1 to Rs 66,260 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Depreciation increased on account of a higher asset base due to the addition of new stores, and its finance cost declined on account of repayment of borrowings.

Its gross revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 75,615 crore, up 8.1 per cent.

Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries, was quoted as saying in the release on its retail business, “Retail business delivered robust financial results, as compared to last year, well supported by all consumption baskets. With fast-paced expansion of its retail footprint, Reliance Retail continues to cement its position as the preferred retailer for millions of Indians. The digital and new commerce segments are also scaling up rapidly. Reliance Retail is focused not only on providing quality products to customers but also on enhancing overall customer experience, both during and after sales.”

Reliance Retail continued to expand and added 331 new stores in the quarter and also saw its footfalls at 296 million across formats, registering a growth of 18.9 per cent compared to last year.

The company said that its focus on scaling up Digital Commerce and New Commerce continued with these channels contributing to 18 per cent of total revenue.

Reliance Retail said in its earnings release that the business continued to invest in stores, platform enhancements, product design, and sourcing capabilities to further strengthen the value proposition to customers. These initiatives will help the company sustain growth momentum in the near and medium term.

“Reliance Retail delivered resilient performance during the period and strengthened its position as India's foremost retailer. The steady expansion and growth of our retail business not only signify our commitment to customer centricity but also mirror the resilience and vitality of the Indian growth narrative. We continue to make strides in delivering better retail experiences for our customers as we embrace innovation to improve products, processes, and platforms along with integrating advanced technologies,” Isha M. Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures, said in the release.

During the quarter, the retail arm of Reliance Industries entered into a long-term licensing arrangement with ASOS, the UK’s leading online fashion retailer, to exclusively retail the brand’s portfolio of fashion-led own-brand labels across all online and offline channels in India.

Its consumer electronics business growth was led by customer walk-ins and increasing average bill value in the quarter ended June, while its digital stores delivered steady growth led by the summer season for air conditioners, refrigerators, and events like the T20 World Cup and IPL for TVs. Its own brand/product business group introduced several new products across categories even as it continued to grow its merchant base, which was up over 100 per cent Y-o-Y.

JioMart Digital business growth was driven across categories, and it expanded its merchant base by 14 per cent Y-o-Y.

The fashion and lifestyle business focused on continuously refreshing assortments in line with emerging trends and expansion of the store footprint, the company said. AJIO delivered steady performance as it expanded its product catalogue by over 20 per cent compared to last year, added over 1.9 million customers, and executed its flagship marketing property ‘Big Bold Sale’ with 21 per cent higher traffic and 50 per cent higher conversions against business as usual.

“Premium Brands business continued to lead the premium and luxury segment with the widest portfolio of brands,” the company said in its earnings release.

Also, its AJIO Luxe delivered robust growth with options count increasing by 39 per cent Y-o-Y and brand portfolio crossing 700 brands.

In grocery, Reliance Retail witnessed another quarter of steady growth led by big box formats and expansion in Tier 2 and beyond cities. The business successfully executed ‘Summer Ready Sale’ (up 30 per cent Y-o-Y) and ‘Full Paisa Vasool Sale’ (up 32 per cent Y-o-Y) events during the period.

JioMart also delivered steady performance with average bill value growing by 16 per cent Y-o-Y. “Notably, the non-grocery categories continue to do well with greater than 50 per cent growth in average bill value led by consumer electronics.”

Its consumer brands continued to deliver growth across categories as it deepens its presence in the general trade channel, which delivered over 150 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth.