Reliance Retail Q4FY24 results: Net profit rises 11.7% to Rs 2,698 crore

Reliance Retail on Monday reported an 11.7 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 2,698 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24).

Its profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (Pbidt) from operations increased 18.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,632 crore. The country’s largest retailer’s revenue from operations increased 9.8 per cent year-on-year in Q4 to Rs 67,610 crore.

Depreciation increased on account of a higher asset base due to the addition of new stores and supply chain infrastructure. Also, it saw a higher finance cost on account of an increase in borrowings for business expansion.





Its gross revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 76,627 crore, up 10.6 per cent, and the company attributed the growth to consumer electronics and fashion & lifestyle businesses.

In FY24, its gross revenue stood at Rs 3,06,786 crore, a growth of 17.8 per cent over last year.





Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, was quoted as saying in the release on its retail business, "Reliance Retail continued to provide customers endless choices through its robust omni-channel presence. We continue to offer product differentiation and superior offline experience through stores remodelling and revamping of layouts. Our digital commerce platforms also provide newer solutions to users with a broad brand catalogue. Reliance Retail also works towards strengthening millions of merchants through its unique initiatives in new commerce space."

Reliance Retail continued to expand and added 562 new stores in the quarter and also saw its footfalls of 272 million across formats.

“Reliance Retail continues to deliver steady performance led by growth across consumption baskets. We continue to invest and innovate across formats and products to improve our customer value proposition and serve evolving consumer needs. Robust expansion and growth of our retail business signify our commitment to customer centricity and confidence in India’s consumption story,” Isha M Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures said in the release.

In FY24, Reliance Retail undertook an equity fundraise of Rs 17,814 crore in FY24, including Rs 2,500 crore infused by RIL during the quarter, it said in its release.

During the quarter, it acquired the India business of Kiko Milano and intellectual property including trademarks, recipe etc., of sugar-boiled confectionery from Ravalgaon.

The consumer electronics business sustained its growth momentum in the quarter led by average bill value growth and improved conversions.

Its flagship event “Digital India Sales” drove engagement with customers and delivered 15 per cent year-on-year sales growth.

New Commerce business through JioMart Digital (JMD) continued its growth journey and expanded its merchant partner base by 20 per cent year-on-year, the company said in its release.

In the fashion & lifestyle business, it consolidated its leadership position as it capitalised on festivals (Sankranti, Holi) and winter wear during the quarter.

“The business has successfully developed a number of own brands over the years, and these brands continue to drive growth for our formats, with three brands crossing a milestone of Rs 2,000 crore annual sales,” the company said in its release.

Its premium brands continued to lead the premium and luxury segment and witnessed a growth of 20 per cent year-on-year. Ajio Luxe delivered a steady performance during the period with options growing by 44 per cent year-on-year.

The grocery business saw another quarter of steady performance led by Smart & Smart Bazaar. The flagship event ‘Full Paisa Vasool Sale’ grew 21 per cent year-on-year led by home and personal care (HPC), confectionery & snacks.

JioMart also witnessed steady performance during the quarter with an expansion of seller base, up 94 per cent year-on-year, and live selection up 32 per cent year-on-year.

Its consumer brands business continued to scale up in the quarter, growing over three times year-on-year in general trade. Strong traction in Campa and Independence brands drove growth of beverage and staples categories in the quarter.