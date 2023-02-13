JUST IN
Reliance Jio aims for 100% 5G coverage in cities, tehsils by December
T-Hub, Suzuki Motor pact to help Indian start-ups access Japan's ecosystem
Apply for Maharashtra licence in 3 weeks, Supreme Court tells Uber
Aero India 2023: Rolls-Royce offers engine co-creation for medium fighter
NLC India reports consolidated loss at Rs 396 crore in December quarter
Velocity launches India's first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot 'Lexi'
Kalanithi Maran can encash Rs 270 cr bank guarantee in SpiceJet dispute: SC
Hindenburg row: Adani group reassures investors as stocks plunge further
M&A deals jump by 40% to $163 bn in 2022, aided by $57 bn HDFC merger
Boeing plans new logistics centre in India amid major aircraft order
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Reliance Jio aims for 100% 5G coverage in cities, tehsils by December
icon-arrow-left
Sebi probing Hindenburg Research allegations against Adani Group
Business Standard

SAIL's net profit falls by 65% to Rs 542 crore in December quarter

State-owned SAIL on Monday posted around 65 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 542.18 crore in the December 2022 quarter, on account of higher expenses

Topics
SAIL | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SAIL

State-owned SAIL on Monday posted around 65 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 542.18 crore in the December 2022 quarter, on account of higher expenses.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 1,528.54 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its total expenses soared to Rs 24,825.11 crore, compared to Rs 23,209.88 crore a year ago.

However, total income also fell to Rs 25,140.16 crore from Rs 25,398.37 crore in the year-ago quarter.

In a statement, SAIL said its crude steel production was at 4.708 Million Tonne (MT) during October-December compared to 4.531 MT a year ago.

While sales were at 4.151 MT against 3.840 MT in the year ago quarter.

"The challenging global situation and economic scenario all over the world had its impacts on the steel prices affecting the margins of the steelmakers," SAIL said.

However, with the government's focus on enhancing capital expenditure in infrastructure sector, the domestic steel consumption is expected to witness an increase in the short to medium term, it said.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is country's largest steel manufacturing company with an annual capacity of around 21 MT.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SAIL

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 22:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.