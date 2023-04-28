close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SBI Card reports surprise Q4 profit growth on higher consumer spending

Profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31 rose 2.7% to Rs 596 crore from the previous year, while analysts had expected decline in profit to Rs 542 crore

Reuters Bengaluru
SBI Cards

SBI Cards

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Friday reported a surprise jump in its fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong consumer spending which outweighed higher funding costs.
Profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31 rose 2.7% to Rs 596 crore ($72.8 million) from the previous year, while analysts had expected decline in profit to Rs 542 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Card-in-force, or the number of cards issued and outstanding, grew 22% to 16.8 million, while total spends on the company's credit cards grew 32% to Rs 71,686 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.
The strong report card came amid a broader post-pandemic recovery in businesses and consumer spending, and improving asset quality at non-banking financial companies.

The company, backed by the country's top lender State Bank of India, said the cost of funds rose 185 basis points to 6.7% from last year as interest rates remained high. Net interest margins, a key measure of profitability, fell 170 basis points to 11.5% in the quarter.
Total expenses for the credit card services company climbed 39.3% to 31.17 billion rupees, including a 89.7% jump in finance costs.

Also Read

Govt seeks approval for Rs 4.36 trillion additional spending in FY23

Nokia reports decline in profits, sees economy impacting client spending

Credit card spends in Dec cross Rs 1 trillion for 10th month in a row

SBI's Q2 net rises 74% to Rs 13,265 crore on improved interest margins

India may boost rural spending by 50% next year to spur jobs, housing

UltraTech Q4 net profit falls 36% to Rs 1,670 cr, revenue up 17.7%

Wipro Q4 profit declines 0.41% to Rs 3,074.5 cr, revenue rises 14.4%

ACC Q4 results: Profit falls 40% due to high energy costs, revenue up 8.1%

Shriram Finance consolidated net rises 18% to Rs 1,288 crore in Q4

Axis Bank reports Rs 5,728-crore loss in Q4 on Citi biz acquisition


Total revenue from operations for the credit card services company grew 32% to Rs 3,762 crore from a year earlier.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of gross advances - a measure of asset quality - slightly worsened to 2.35% at the end of March, from 2.22% from the end of December.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

SBI Cards

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : SBI Cards Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 7:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

SBI Card reports surprise Q4 profit growth on higher consumer spending

SBI Cards
2 min read

Swiggy unveils 'platform fee' of Rs 2 on food orders in monetisation push

Swiggy
4 min read

EaseMyTrip becomes IIFA's official partner, to give complimentary ticket

EaseMyTrip
2 min read

Biocon Biologics facility gets EU GMP certification for Bevacizumab

Biocon Biologics, Serum Institute Life Sciences enter strategic alliance
1 min read

There are no plans to charge subscription for IPL: Viacom18's Anil Jayaraj

Anil Jayaraj
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Received 'significant part' of Q4 dues from Vodafone Idea: Indus Towers

Vodafone Idea
2 min read
Premium

Regulatory environment is getting a lot stringent: Deloitte SA chairperson

Shefali Goradia, Chairperson, Deloitte South Asia.
4 min read

UltraTech Q4 net profit falls 36% to Rs 1,670 cr, revenue up 17.7%

Ultratech cements
3 min read

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read
Premium

Race for scale: HBO finds a home in India after deal with JioCinema

Uday Shankar
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon