Shakti Pumps Q1 result: Net profit jumps to Rs 93 cr, revenue up four-fold

Shakti Pumps on Monday said it has posted a manifold jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 92.6 cr during the June 2024 quarter, on the back of higher revenues and healthy order book.

It had clocked a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1 cr in the April-June quarter of the preceding fiscal, the company said in a statement.

During the first quarter, the company's revenue from operations rose four-fold to Rs 567.6 cr from Rs 113.1 cr in the year-ago quarter.

As of June 2024, the company had an order book of around Rs 2,000 cr, the statement said.