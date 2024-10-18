Business Standard
Tata Consumer Products Q2 profit flat at Rs 367.21 cr, revenue up 12.8%

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 363.92 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from TCPL

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 1,097.65 on BSE.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Friday reported a marginal increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 367.21 crore in the second quarter ended on September 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 363.92 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from TCPL.

Its revenue from operations rose 12.87 per cent to Rs 4,214.45 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 3,733.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of the TCPL, earlier known as Tata Global Beverages Limited (TGBL), stood at Rs 3,836.18 crore, up 15.61 per cent in the September quarter.

 

In the September quarter, TCPL's overall branded business was up 12.44 per cent to Rs 3,771.2 crore. It was at Rs 3,353.81 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

TCPL's branded businesses include tea, coffee, water and other various value-added businesses.

Its revenue from the branded business in India was up 10.44 per cent to Rs 2,655.19 crore in the September quarter. TCPL's international branded business was up 17.5 per cent to Rs 1,116 crore.

While, its revenue from non-branded business was at Rs 462.28 crore, up 19.05 per cent during the quarter. This segment includes TCPL's plantation and extraction business of tea and coffee.

TCPL's total income, which includes other income was up 17.57 per cent to Rs 4,260.42 crore in the September quarter.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 1,097.65 on BSE, up 0.66 per cent from the previous close.


First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

