ICICI Lombard Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 20% to Rs 694 crore

The total expenditure of the company during the period under review increased to Rs 5,186 crore from Rs 4,452 crore in the corresponding period a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Friday reported a 20 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 694 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The insurer had earned a net profit of Rs 577 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income in the quarter rose to Rs 5,850 crore from Rs 5,049 crore in the year-ago period, ICICI Lombard said in a regulatory filing.

The company's written gross premium also rose to Rs 6,948 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 6,272 crore a year ago.

 

Its net premium earned rose to Rs 4,835 crore against Rs 4,240 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it said.

The total expenditure of the company during the period under review increased to Rs 5,186 crore from Rs 4,452 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.5 per equity share or 55 per cent of the value of Rs 10 each for the first half of the current fiscal.

ICICI Lombard's solvency ratio was 265 per cent at the end of September against 259 per cent at the end of September last year. This is higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 150 per cent.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

