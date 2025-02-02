Delhi election LIVE: Southern Range police sets records in arrests, seizures during MCC enforcement
Delhi Assembly elections LIVE: Catch all the major news developments related to the Delhi elections here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Delhi Police's Southern Range claimed to have broken previous records in registration of cases and arrests during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2025 assembly polls. According to Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Southern Range, SK Jain, the past 24 days have witnessed unprecedented seizures and preventive actions, surpassing benchmarks set during the 2020 Assembly and 2024 Parliamentary elections. Since the MCC came into effect on January 7, 2025, the Southern Range, covering South and South-East districts, has intensified efforts to curb illicit activities and maintain public safety in line with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) directives. According to officials, the enforcement drive has resulted in the seizure of over 59,062 quarters of liquor, with 193 cases registered and 203 arrests--1.4 times higher than the 2024 Parliamentary elections.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant addressed an election rally at Moti Nagar assembly constituency in support of BJP candidate Harish Khurana, and reiterated the party's commitment to transforming Delhi under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP's Harish Khurana has been fielded from the Moti Nagar seat, where he is up against AAP's sitting MLA Shiv Charan Goyal in the elections. Highlighting the BJP's development agenda, Goa CM Pramod Sawant stated that the party is dedicated to enhancing infrastructure, improving sanitation, and ensuring a clean, uninterrupted water supply across Delhi.
8:44 AM
Delhi polls: TMC's Mahua Moitra campaigns for AAP's Vishesh Ravi in Karol Bagh
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra campaigned for AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi from the Karol Bagh Assembly constituency and expressed confidence in AAP's victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. "The AAP government is working in the best interest of the common man. If the BJP is saying they will form the government, then it is because they themselves beat this 'dhol' around, AAP will form the government in Delhi," said Moitra.
8:16 AM
Delhi polls: Uttarakhand CM Dhami slams Congress and AAP, calls them 'partners in corruption and appeasement'
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami criticized the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, accusing both parties of being partners in corruption and appeasement politics. CM Dhami was addressing a public meeting organized in support of BJP candidate Sandeep Sehrawat in the Matiala assembly constituency as part of the Delhi election campaign.
8:00 AM
Delhi polls: BJP committed to Viksit Delhi, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant at Moti Nagar rally
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant addressed an election rally at Moti Nagar constituency in support of BJP candidate Harish Khurana, and reiterated the party's commitment to transforming Delhi under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP's Harish Khurana has been fielded from the Moti Nagar seat, where he is up against AAP's sitting MLA Shiv Charan Goyal in the elections.
Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Assembly BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Indian National Congress Aam Aadmi Party AAP
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 8:04 AM IST