Textile maker Arvind reports revenue drop of 14% in March quarter

India's textile manufacturer Arvind Ltd reported a 14% drop in quarterly revenue on Thursday hurt by weak demand in its key textile segment.

Consolidated revenue from operations fell to 18.81 billion rupees ($230.01 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 21.97 billion rupees a year earlier.

Given the uncertain economic environment, Arvind expects its overall revenue growth to be muted in the medium term, it said in a statement.

The Ahmedabad-based company's net profit rose 17% to 970 million rupees, aided by a sharp drop in expenses.

The company's profit in its mainstay textiles division dropped 43%, while that in its advanced materials segment - that includes composites, industrials and human safety materials -increased 47%.



Total expenses were down 13% in the quarter, with the cost of materials consumed falling 29% to 8.92 billion rupees.