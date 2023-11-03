close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

UCO Bank Q2FY24 results: Net profit declines 20.4% to Rs 402 crore

The operating expenses, including staff expenses, grew by 16.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,582 crore in Q2FY24

UCO bank, UCO

The ban on LoUs has affected business of foreign branches. Bank says one branch is enough to cater for customers’ needs

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

UCO Bank’s net profit for the quarter ended September (Q2FY24) declined 20.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 402 crore on a decline in non-interest income and a rise in operating expenses.

Sequentially, the Kolkata-based public-sector lender’s profit went up 79.7 per cent from Rs 223 crore in the quarter ended June (Q1FY24).

Its stock closed 0.9 per cent lower at Rs 37.5 a share on BSE. Its Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 16.83 per cent, with Tier-I at 14.19 per cent at the end of September.

Its Net Interest Income (NII) expanded 8.3 per cent to Rs 1,917 crore in Q2FY24, compared to Rs 1,770 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, NII declined by 4.6 per cent from Rs 2,009 crore in Q1FY24.

The bank’s domestic net interest margin (NIM) expanded to 3.05 per cent in Q2FY24, compared to 2.97 per cent in Q2FY23. Sequentially, NIM inched up from 3.03 per cent in Q1FY24, according to an analyst presentation.

Non-interest income, comprising fees, commissions, treasury income and recoveries, declined by 17.07 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 647 crore. Sequentially, it rose marginally from Rs 633 crore in Q1FY24.

The operating expenses, including staff expenses, grew by 16.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,582 crore in Q2FY24. Sequentially they rose by 9.9 per cent from Rs 1,439 crore in Q1FY24.  

The lender’s provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to Rs 335 crore in Q2, from Rs 400 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially as well, provisions declined from Rs 389 crore in Q1FY24.

Advances grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.67 trillion in Q2FY24. The Retail, Agriculture, and MSME Credit grew by 17.61 per cent to Rs 90,046 crore.

Total deposits increased by 6.07 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.49 trillion. The share of low-cost deposits — current account and savings account (CASA) — was 38.28 per cent at the end of September, down from 39.57 per cent a year ago.

The asset quality profile improved, with gross NPAs declining to 4.14 per cent in September from 6.58 per cent a year ago. Sequentially, it was down from 4.48 per cent in June 2023.

Also Read

UCO Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit falls 20.3% to Rs 401.67 crore

PSB shares rally; IOB, PSB, Central Bank, Uco Bank surge over 40% in 4 days

As India pushes to make rupee international, UCO Bank is in a sweet spot

UCO Bank opens 4 special rupee vostro accounts, gets RBI nod for 8 more

Nifty struggling to cross 20-DEMA; UCO Bank, Lemon Tree top technical picks

UCO Bank Q2 net profit falls 20% to Rs 402 cr, total income at Rs 5,866 cr

Usha Martin reports 39% rise in net profit to Rs 109 crore in Q2FY24

Escorts Kubota Q2 results: Net profit rises two-fold to Rs 223 crore

Aditya Birla Capital Q2 results: Net profit up 44% to Rs 705 crore

Indigo Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit at Rs 188 cr; Ebitdar up 967%


Net NPAs declined from 1.11 per cent in September to 1.99 per cent in the year-ago month. Sequentially, net NPAs declined from 1.18 per cent in June 2023.

The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 95.07 per cent in September from 92.9 per cent a year ago.
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : UCO Bank Q2 results Indian banking sector

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon