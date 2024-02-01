Sensex (    %)
                        
Titan Q3 results: Profit rises 9.4% to Rs 1,040 crore, misses estimates

Indian jeweler and watch maker Titan Company reported third-quarter profit below estimates on Thursday as escalating costs of bullion outshined demand during the festive season

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Indian jeweler and watch maker Titan Company reported third-quarter profit below estimates on Thursday as escalating costs of bullion outshined demand during the festive season.
Titan, a joint venture between salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group and Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corp, said its profit rose 9.4% to Rs 1040 crore ($125.33 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, according to an exchange filing.
Analysts were expecting profit to rise to 10.94 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.
 
 

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

