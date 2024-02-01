Titan Q3 results: Profit rises 9.4% to Rs 1,040 crore, misses estimates

Indian jeweler and watch maker Titan Company reported third-quarter profit below estimates on Thursday as escalating costs of bullion outshined demand during the festive season.

Titan, a joint venture between salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group and Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corp, said its profit rose 9.4% to Rs 1040 crore ($125.33 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, according to an exchange filing.

Analysts were expecting profit to rise to 10.94 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.