Dr. Lal PathLabs Q3 results: Profit rises 54% to Rs 81.3 cr, revenue up 10%

Dr. Lal PathLabs's shares climbed 14% in 2023, sandwiched between Metropolis' 26% rise and Thyrocare's 4% bump

Dr. Lal PathLabs, India's biggest diagnostics firm by revenue, posted a higher profit for the third straight quarter on Thursday, due to more diagnostics and tests in the monsoon and winter seasons as well as an increase in COVID cases.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 54% year-over-year to Rs 81.3 crore (nearly $10 million) in the third quarter.

Its total revenue climbed by 10% to Rs 539 crore

The October-December quarter encompasses the tail end of the monsoon as well as winter, which brings with them ailments such as influenza and stomach flu.

Moreover, a resurgence in COVID-19 cases towards the end of December also boosted the demand for tests.

That benefited Dr. Lal PathLabs and its rivals, including Metropolis Healthcare and Thyrocare Technologies.

Thyrocare's results are due later in the day, and Metropolis will report its results on Friday.

The stock prices of all three companies were little changed on the day.

Dr. Lal PathLabs's shares climbed 14% in 2023, sandwiched between Metropolis' 26% rise and Thyrocare's 4% bump.