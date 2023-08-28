Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

P&G Hygiene and Health profit jumps over 3-fold to Rs 151 cr in Jun qtr

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 852.53 crore, up 9.8 per cent in the June quarter

p&g, Procter & Gamble, tide

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

FMCG products maker Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has reported an over three-fold rise in Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 151.24 crore in the June quarter.
The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a PAT of Rs 42.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Its net sales were 12.31 per cent higher at Rs 848.74 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 755.65 crore in the year-ago period, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHH) said in a regulatory filing.
"PAT for the quarter was Rs 151 crore, versus Rs 43 crore a year ago because of strong base business growth and one-time help," a PGHH earnings statement said.
Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 852.53 crore, up 9.8 per cent in the June quarter.
PGHH's total expense was Rs 656.05 crore in the June quarter, down 9.42 per cent as against Rs 724.31 crore a year ago.

Also Read

Health ministry working on menstrual policy to ensure safe products

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

73% women want companies to allow them take menstrual leave: Report

'India believes in democratized access to all digital health solutions'

Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units

Top 5 family-owned biz groups see a mixed Q1; net profits up 13.9%

AB InBev posts 30% H1 volume growth, expects to maintain growth in H2 2023

Procter & Gamble Health profit dips 27% to Rs 30 cr in April-June quarter

India Post Payments Bank reports operational profit of Rs 20 cr in FY23

Retail store Lifestyle International FY23 profit jumps to Rs 700 cr

The total income of the company, which owns popular brands such as Vicks in healthcare and Whisper in feminine care, was up 10.3 per cent to Rs 862.63 crore.
For the financial year ended June 30, 2023, its PAT rose 17.78 per cent to Rs 678.14 crore. It was at Rs 575.75 crore in the year-ago period.
Its revenue from operations for the financial year grew marginally to Rs 3,917.90 crore. The same was Rs 3,900.92 crore for the financial year ended June 30, 2022.
This was "flat versus a year ago owing to a one-time other operating income and a pandemic-linked demand surge in the healthcare portfolio in the base period," the company said.
"We delivered a strong top- and bottom-line growth in the quarter, leading up to a resilient finish for the fiscal year despite a challenging operating environment. We continued to raise the bar on superiority and balancing innovation and industry-leading practices, while driving productivity in everything we do," PGHH Managing Director LV Vaidyanathan said.
Meanwhile, in a separate filing, PGHH said its board in a meeting held on Monday recommended payment of a final dividend of Rs 105 per equity share for the financial Year ended June 30, 2023.
The company also announced the appointment of Mukta Maheshwari as its Chief Marketing Officer effective from September 1, 2023.
Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Monday settled 6.23 per cent higher at Rs 16,457.75 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Procter & Gamble healthcare Q1 results

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon