Vedanta on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,369 crore for the quarter ending March 31 for financial year 2023-24 (Q4 FY24). This was a 27 per cent drop in profits compared to Rs 1,881 crore reported during the same period last year.

The company reported a total income of Rs 36,093 crore for Q4. This was a 6.14 per cent decrease from Rs 38,635 crore reported during the year-ago period.