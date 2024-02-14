Sensex (    %)
                        
Wockhardt Q3 results: Loss narrows to Rs 86 cr, revenue up marginally

The company had incurred a loss of Rs 102 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, Wockhardt Ltd said in a regulatory filing

Total expenses were lower at Rs 796 crore as against Rs 803 crore in the same period last fiscal| Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Pharmaceuticals firm Wockhardt Ltd on Wednesday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 86 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.
The company had incurred a loss of Rs 102 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, Wockhardt Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 701 crore as compared to Rs 699 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.
Total expenses were lower at Rs 796 crore as against Rs 803 crore in the same period last fiscal.

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

