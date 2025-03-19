Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / AI startup Fractal announces strategic investment of $20 mn in Asper.ai

AI startup Fractal announces strategic investment of $20 mn in Asper.ai

The funding aims to power Asper's next phase of growth, focusing on scaling its product development and expanding its enterprise customer base across the globe

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AI startup Fractal, a global provider of enterprise AI solutions and services, today announced a $20 million strategic investment in one of its product companies, Asper.ai, a purpose-built AI for growth platform for consumer goods and manufacturing.
 
The funding aims to power Asper’s next phase of growth, focusing on scaling its product development and expanding its enterprise customer base across the globe.
 
Pranay Agrawal, co-founder and CEO, Fractal, said, “Asper has demonstrated exceptional growth and innovation in just three years. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Asper’s team to drive the next phase of growth. The phased investment will fuel Asper’s vision, unlocking new opportunities for enterprise customers.”
 
 
Asper.ai co-founder and CEO, Mohit Agarwal, said, “Consumer goods leaders need more than AI—they need an ally that scales with their operations, speaks their language, and turns data into actionable decisions. This investment from Fractal further enables us in building our autonomous growth AI platform, attracting experienced talent, and expanding our product offerings to meet the growing demand for cutting-edge AI platforms.”
 
Anuj Kaushik, co-founder and chief commercial officer, Asper.ai, shared, “The market has responded well to our product capabilities. Building the capability in-house requires significant investment in AI talent, infrastructure, and ongoing model training, alongside deep domain expertise. Our platform eliminates these barriers, offering purpose-built, vertically integrated AI solutions that deliver speed-to-value.”

More From This Section

Byjus, Byju

Had emerged from insolvency if IRP had acted timely: Byju's tells NCLAT

startup funding investment

Everhope Oncology secured $10 million seed funding for expansion

PremiumGig worker swiggy online delivery food

Quick commerce players race to grow product lists, footprint, dark stores

PremiumManoj Kumar, founder, Social Alpha

Traditional VC model not enough for deep science: Social Alpha founder

Funding among Indian startups declined by a marginal 7 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 to $7.6 billion from $8.2 billion during the same period last year.

Nikhil Kamath's Gruhas, Brigade launch Rs 300 cr realty-focused fund

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon