Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / CoinSwitch moves to acquire WazirX users offering Rs 600 cr in recovery aid

CoinSwitch moves to acquire WazirX users offering Rs 600 cr in recovery aid

At present, CoinSwitch has a base of over 20 million users. The programme aims to target about 4 million users of the WazirX platform

Crypto exchange platform CoinSwitch

Photo: Company website

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Home-grown crypto exchange CoinSwitch is rolling out a recovery programme worth Rs 600 crore targeted at WazirX users as the company looks to acquire customers of the embattled firm and enable them to recoup their losses.
 
The amount involved in the programme will be rolled out to WazirX users in a staggered manner over a two-year period. The programme will enable CoinSwitch to disburse amounts at a fixed frequency to such users in Indian rupees (INR) and crypto equivalents.
 
“The amount is in INR or crypto deposited from CoinSwitch directly into a user’s account with no lock-in. They will get it into their wallet with which they can deposit it back to their bank accounts, sell it, or trade. Once WazirX opens crypto withdrawals, the programme will disburse based on those crypto deposits,” said Ashish Singhal, co-founder, CoinSwitch, in an interaction with Business Standard.
 
 
The announcement comes as the crypto industry rides a surge in virtual digital asset (VDA) prices, including Bitcoin. The price of the cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of $108,319 last month.
 
CoinSwitch is funding the program from its cash balances.

Also Read

Bitcoin

Donald Trump's 'Made in USA' Bitcoin is promise impossible to keep

Bitcoin

Bitcoin at $100,000: Milestone likely to boost Indian investors' rush

Bitcoin

Bitcoin hits record $81,000 on Trump's win and pro-crypto congress hopes

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Asia shares stumble on China headwinds; gold and bitcoin buoyant

Bitcoin

Bitcoin tops $71,000 for first time since June as US election nears

 
“We have about five years of runway from where we sit. The current Bull Run has only helped us get even more value into the ecosystem. We are funding this programme directly from our pockets,” Singhal added.
 
The company has raised over $300 million in funding to date from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India), Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures.
 
At present, CoinSwitch has a base of over 20 million users. The programme aims to target about 4 million users of the WazirX platform.
 
The company will screen affected WazirX users using their balance statements. It plans to calculate the user losses and distribute funds based on the inputs.
 
“Once WazirX opens crypto withdrawals, it will become easy to track the user claims that customers bring to our platform. We will know the assets under management (AUM), and calculate rewards on top of it,” Singhal explained.
 
In one of its disclosures, WazirX said that around 87 per cent of its users represented less than 8 per cent of total claims on the platform. The crypto exchange faced a security breach in July last year, which led to a loss of over $230 million.
 
Eligible users can earn up to 10 per cent of the funds deposited on the platform in two years as an upfront sign-up reward. Customers can earn up to 5 per cent of the deposited funds through their referral of other affected WazirX users.
 
The company added that it will further pool trading revenue generated from this programme and distribute it to the affected users in proportion to their losses.

More From This Section

(From left) Abhinav Chaturvedi and Barath Shankar Subramanian, Partners at Accel

Accel's $650 mn India fund to focus on AI, fintech startups, manufacturing

India's technology startup ecosystem got six new unicorns in 2024: There were two last year. The new unicorns – startups reaching $1 billion valuation – specialise in lending, logistics, software and generative intelligence. Technology startups raise

DPIIT partners with Stride Ventures to help startups in funding, mentorship

India's technology startup ecosystem got six new unicorns in 2024: There were two last year. The new unicorns – startups reaching $1 billion valuation – specialise in lending, logistics, software and generative intelligence. Technology startups raise

Govt, Startup Policy Forum team up to make India a global innovation hub

Zepto

Zepto sets up a new entity to streamline its operations ahead of IPO

Blinkit Ambulance

Blinkit ups quick commerce game, announces 10-minute ambulance service

Topics : bitcoins cryptocurrency crypto trading fundings Startups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon