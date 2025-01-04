Business Standard

Saturday, January 04, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / DPIIT partners with Stride Ventures to help startups in funding, mentorship

DPIIT partners with Stride Ventures to help startups in funding, mentorship

It said this collaboration will be instrumental in creating enormous opportunities for startups by integrating financial support with strategic mentorship and market access

India's technology startup ecosystem got six new unicorns in 2024: There were two last year. The new unicorns – startups reaching $1 billion valuation – specialise in lending, logistics, software and generative intelligence. Technology startups raise

Startups from tier-2 and tier-3 cities will receive targeted guidance, mentorship, and access to a global mentor network. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Saturday said it has joined hands with venture debt firm Stride Ventures to support high growth potential startups in their funding requirements.

It said this collaboration will be instrumental in creating enormous opportunities for startups by integrating financial support with strategic mentorship and market access.

Highlighting the macroeconomic impact of this collaboration, Joint Secretary in DPIIT Sanjiv said Stride Ventures will curate dedicated programmes and collaborate on engagements like the Bharat Grand Challenge to promote entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment.

Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner, Stride Ventures, said "this partnership, coupled with our billion-dollar commitment to nurturing startups, reaffirms our resolve to strengthen India's startup ecosystem".

 

The department said Stride Ventures will give thrust "on identifying startups with high growth potential, offering funding, market access, and policy support".

Startups from tier-2 and tier-3 cities will receive targeted guidance, mentorship, and access to a global mentor network to support their scaling journey, it added.

"Additionally, the initiative will create awareness about diverse fundraising instruments, including venture debt, to enable startups cherish their growth aspirations," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Zepto

Zepto sets up a new entity to streamline its operations ahead of IPO

Blinkit Ambulance

Blinkit ups quick commerce game, announces 10-minute ambulance service

Rikant Pittie

Rikant Pittie to be new CEO of EaseMyTrip, succeeds brother Nishant Pitti

PremiumFintech firm Kiwi's co-founder Mohit Bedi

Credit-on-UPI fintech Kiwi rooted in upheavals in economy, co-founder says

Manastu

Mumbai-based start-up Manastu tests green propulsion system in space

Topics : DPIIT Startup funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon