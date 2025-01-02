Zepto sets up a new entity to streamline its operations ahead of IPO

Ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) this year, Zepto has set up a new entity, Zepto Marketplace Private Limited, to simplify its operations, sources confirmed to Business Standard.
Zepto Marketplace Private Limited was reportedly registered on October 22, 2024. The development was first reported by Moneycontrol.
The quick commerce unicorn currently operates under a business-to-business (B2B) model. Founded by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Kiranakart Technologies sources products directly from brands and sells them to a fixed set of companies, named Geddit Convenience, Drogheria Sellers, and Commodum Groceries. These companies, which are Zepto’s licensee firms, further sell the products on the application under a licensing agreement.
However, Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart have developed a marketplace approach. Entities like Hands On Trade and 90Minutes Retail are integral to Blinkit’s supply chain, as they function as intermediaries that procure products from brands and distribute them to B2B wholesalers. These wholesalers, in turn, supply products to B2C sellers listed on the Blinkit platform.
Similarly, Swiggy Instamart employs a comparable structure. Companies functioning as B2B wholesalers supply goods to dark store operators. These operators then distribute products to B2C sellers listed on the platform.
In the second half of 2024, Zepto had picked investment banks like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Axis Capital as advisors for its IPO. The company is likely to go public in the second half of 2025.
Zepto’s rivals, Blinkit (owned by Zomato) and Instamart (owned by Swiggy), are already listed entities.
Surpassing competitors like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, Zepto reported a 120 per cent increase in operating revenue to Rs 4,454 crore in FY24. The revenues of Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart stood at Rs 2,300 crore and Rs 1,100 crore, respectively.
In the quick commerce sector, Blinkit leads with a 46 per cent market share, followed by Zepto at 29 per cent and Swiggy Instamart at 25 per cent, according to a report by Motilal Oswal.
Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto became India’s first unicorn in 2023, raising $200 million at a $1.4 billion valuation.