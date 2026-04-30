Deep-tech startup Ctruh raises $2.5 million in seed round led by IPV

Deep-tech startup Ctruh, which is building the infrastructure layer for the spatial internet, has raised $2.5 million in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Avinya Ventures, India Accelerator, Founder’s Avenue, Anthill Ventures, and LVX, alongside angel investors Vivek Sinha (founder and CEO, Emversity; ex-COO, Unacademy) and Shivakumar Ganesan (founder and CEO, Exotel).

The company said it will use the funds towards advancing its research and development (R&D) initiatives, product development of its proprietary browser-native 3D engine and VersaAI generative AI platform, and scaling its go-to-market (GTM) efforts across the United States and the UAE.

Ctruh is gearing up to expand its operations into the United States and the UAE within this year.

Speaking on the development, Vinay Agastya, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Ctruh, said, “Our focus has always been to simplify technology for businesses by making advanced solutions more accessible. We are building an infrastructure for the upcoming generation of digital experiences, where our goal is to create spatial experiences for every business, regardless of size and scale. This funding will accelerate our ability to do exactly that.”

Notably, Ctruh is also building a portfolio of vertical, industry-specific applications, the first of which, it said, Commverse Studio, has already shipped as the world’s first AI-powered unified XR commerce studio, enabling brands to deploy fully immersive 3D experiences in under 30 minutes.

Agastya added that augmented reality (AR)-enabled products are driving up to 94 per cent higher conversions (Shopify), 80 per cent of retailers are expected to deploy AR by 2026 (Gartner), and IDC forecasts an 87 per cent rebound in XR hardware in 2026, led by Apple Vision Pro M5, Meta Quest, Samsung Moohan, and XREAL smart glasses.

Commenting on the investment, Vinay Bansal, CEO and co-founder of IPV, said, “While the AI space continues to get increasingly crowded, Ctruh is cutting through the noise with a strong technical differentiation... What stands out is how they are combining AI with 3D and XR to scale immersive content creation, making these experiences not just cutting-edge, but usable and scalable for everyday business applications.”

The Bengaluru-based startup appeared on Shark Tank India Season 5. The company has also earned industry recognition, including being named an ELEVATE 2025 winner by the Government of Karnataka and winning the Aegis Graham Bell Award 2025 for innovation in immersive experience.