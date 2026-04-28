Snabbit raises $56 mn in Series D round as home-services race intensifies

Snabbit, a quick home services platform, has raised $56 million in a Series D funding round co-led by Susquehanna Venture Capital, Mirae Asset Venture Investments’ Unicorn Growth Fund, and Bertelsmann India Investments, which has doubled down on its investment. Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Lightspeed also participated, alongside new investor FJ Labs Inc. The fundraise, coming six months after its Series C, takes Snabbit’s total capital raised to $112 million.

The company said the capital will be deployed across three priorities — expanding into new cities while deepening presence in existing markets, scaling high-frequency service categories with proven product-market fit, and strengthening the balance sheet to support long-term runway and disciplined capital allocation.

“We're building for one of the largest behaviour shifts in Indian consumer life, bringing a daily, in-home service category onto a marketplace for the first time, and creating scalable economic opportunities for tens of thousands of women in the process,” said Aayush Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Snabbit.

“The journey to a million daily jobs runs through nano-market-level execution and world-class demand–supply intelligence, and will be driven by a high-calibre team raising the bar for depth and rigour. This capital lets us build India's largest home services marketplace, with the ability to anchor a much larger consumer platform over time,” he added.

Snabbit is transitioning from category creation to consolidation, with the latest funding focused on improving unit economics and strengthening operations alongside measured expansion. The platform delivers over 40,000 jobs daily across five cities and 140 micro-markets, supported by more than 15,000 service professionals, and crossed 1 million monthly jobs in March 2026.

As the category scales beyond 10 million monthly active users, Snabbit leads in throughput despite a smaller footprint, reflecting stronger demand density, repeat usage and cost efficiency. The company is targeting 2–3 times higher jobs per micro-market and per user than industry averages.

The company is focusing on hyperlocal density, prioritising depth in micro-markets over broad expansion. Higher order density improves utilisation, lowers acquisition costs, and boosts repeat usage, strengthening unit economics.

Snabbit has scaled from fewer than 400 to over 40,000 daily jobs in the past year, with newer micro-markets growing three times faster. Top micro-markets now exceed 1,500 daily jobs, while burn per order has declined by 50 per cent over six months.

Its network of over 15,000 trained service professionals — all women — remains central to the model. The platform has embedded safeguards such as real-time tracking and emergency support through its “Snabbit Kavach” system to improve safety, retention, and service quality. It is also enabling formal income generation, financial inclusion, and digital literacy.

“Home services is one of India’s largest and most underpenetrated consumer categories, but also one of the hardest to organise well,” said Bhavanipratap Rana, investment advisor, Susquehanna VC.

“What stood out to us about Snabbit is the team’s ability to pair strong customer pull with disciplined execution, market by market. Their focus on operational resilience and improving unit economics as they scale gives us strong conviction in the opportunity,” he added.

“Snabbit represents a generational opportunity to back a consumer platform tackling one of the most persistent, everyday challenges faced by Indian households,” said Puneet Kumar, CEO, Mirae Asset Venture Investments, India.

Rohit Sood, partner at Bertelsmann India Investments, said, “Since we led the Series C round six months ago, Snabbit has executed with remarkable speed and discipline — growing at an exceptional pace while strengthening the fundamentals of the business. This combination is rare and gives us strong conviction to double down.”

India’s home services market, estimated at over $60 billion, remains highly fragmented and largely informal, with less than 5 per cent penetration by organised digital platforms. The market is expected to approach $100 billion by 2030, with online and on-demand segments expanding faster, driven by rising incomes and demand for convenience.

Within this, instant home services are emerging as the fastest-growing segment, reshaping urban consumer behaviour.

Competition in the space is intensifying, with players such as Urban Company and Pronto also expanding aggressively. In March, Pronto raised $25 million in a Series B round led by Epiq Capital, taking its valuation to $100 million.