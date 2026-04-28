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Home / Companies / Start Ups / AI-driven logistics firm Mojro secures $5.5 mn in Series A funding round

AI-driven logistics firm Mojro secures $5.5 mn in Series A funding round

The firm will use the capital to accelerate its global expansion and drive product innovation

Logistics firms

Anchored by products such as PlanWyse and ExecuteWyse, Mojro enables multi-dimensional optimisation across routes, schedules, trips, drops, space, and weight

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

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Mojro Technologies, a logistics company focused on artificial intelligence (AI)-driven supply chain optimisation, has closed its Series A funding round at $5.5 million. The round includes a previously announced $3 million investment led by IAN Alpha Fund with participation from 1Crowd, along with a $2.5 million extension fully funded by Dallas Venture Capital (DVC).
 
The firm will use the capital to accelerate its global expansion and drive product innovation. The company said it enables enterprises to optimise route planning, improve fleet utilisation, and drive cost efficiencies at scale across increasingly complex, multi-node supply chains.
 
According to The Business Research Company, the global AI in logistics market is expected to reach $38.68 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.9 per cent. This momentum is reflected in India, where the rise of quick commerce and e-commerce has driven the last-mile logistics market to an estimated $5.5 billion, with projections to reach $10 billion by 2030.
 
 
As supply chains become more dynamic and time-sensitive, enterprises are increasingly adopting real-time analytics and digital logistics platforms to improve efficiency, visibility, and resilience.
 
Anchored by products such as PlanWyse and ExecuteWyse, Mojro enables multi-dimensional optimisation across routes, schedules, trips, drops, space, and weight. It is currently in use by enterprises across fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), dairy, food and beverage, third party logistics (3PL), and retail sectors.

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The company said the platform helps customers achieve up to 20 per cent reduction in logistics costs while improving service levels and decision-making.
 
Commenting on the funding, Kishan Aswath, co-founder and chief executive officer of Mojro, said, “Our differentiated optimisation capabilities have delivered measurable results for enterprises across the US, India, and Southeast Asia, and this funding enables us to further scale that impact. We will continue to invest in such expansion in foreign markets to build more resilient supply chains.”
 
“As global supply chains grow increasingly intricate, Mojro stands at the forefront of transforming how businesses plan, optimise, and execute logistics operations. Mojro has established itself as a key innovator in the logistics planning and optimisation space, with strong execution across geographies serving marquee clients,” said Kiran Kalluri, partner at DVC.
 
Key Venture served as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

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Topics : Artificial intelligence Supply chain AI Models logistics logistics sector

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

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