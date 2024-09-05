Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / US elections: Donald Trump's campaign reports raising $130 mn in August

US elections: Donald Trump's campaign reports raising $130 mn in August

Most of that figure 98 per cent came in the form of donations under $200, Trump's campaign said Wednesday, with an average donation of $56

Donald Trump

Reporting $327 million on hand at the start of August, Trump advisers said the campaign ended the month with $295 million cash on hand | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Donald Trump's campaign says that it brought in $130 million in August, not as much as the month prior but a figure that his advisers said put the GOP nominee in good position for the remaining two months of the general election campaign.
Most of that figure 98 per cent came in the form of donations under $200, Trump's campaign said Wednesday, with an average donation of $56.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The fundraising release comes as the general election battle between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris hits its peak. It was just over six weeks ago that President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and elevated Harris to the top of the Democratic ticket.
Trump has proven to be a prolific fundraiser, but the newness of Harris' bid has prompted a boost in cash from Democratic donors.
Harris' campaign hasn't yet put out its fundraising figures for August. But in the five-week period that began with Biden's departure from the race and ended the Sunday following the Democratic National Convention, Harris' campaign said it raised $540 million.
On Tuesday, Harris' campaign said it was sending nearly $25 million in an effort to boost Democrats' efforts in down-ballot races, a figure the campaign said was the largest ever in a presidential cycle.

More From This Section

Boeing Starliner (Source/ Boeing)

Boeing to fly empty capsule back to Earth soon, 2 astronauts to stay behind

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

President Biden close to blocking Nippon Steel's acquisition of US Steel

Netanyahu

Israel's Netanyahu demands open-ended control of Gaza's border with Egypt

Ukraine Crisis

US welcomes role of any nation to help end Ukraine conflict, says WH

Gun shooting, mass shooting

WH calls for tougher gun laws after 4 killed in Georgia school shooting

Trump's campaign has experienced its own boons in fundraising. In July, Trump's campaign and its related affiliates said that they had raised $138.7 million less than what Harris took in during her White House bid's opening week.
Reporting $327 million on hand at the start of August, Trump advisers said the campaign ended the month with $295 million cash on hand.
With Republicans united and a growing number of Independents and disaffected Democrats crossing partisan lines, the Trump-Vance campaign has momentum for the final stretch of the race," senior Trump campaign adviser Brian Hughes said in a statement. "These fundraising numbers from August are a reflection of that movement and will propel President Trump's America First movement back to the White House so we can undo the terrible failures of Harris and Biden.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US-Russia, US Russia flag

US accuses Russia of using media to spread disinformation before elections

trump Vs Harris, Donald Trump, Trump, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Harris accepts rules for Sept 10 debate with Trump, including muting mic

Donald Trump, Trump

Man arrested at Trump rally wanted to hang protest banner, say police

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump wrong in saying island took US chip industry: Taiwan

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump endorses free IVF; campaign stumbles over Florida abortion measure

Topics : US Elections Donald Trump fund raising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon