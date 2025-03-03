Monday, March 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian startups raise $1.65 bn in February, median valuation at $83.2 mn

Indian startups raise $1.65 bn in February, median valuation at $83.2 mn

The February figure marks a 19.5 per cent uptick from $1.38 billion in total funding in January 2025

Entrepreneurs in the country's startup capital, Bengaluru, secured funding worth $353 million, with a median round size of $2 million. | Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian startups raised a total of $1.65 billion (about Rs 14,418 crore) in funding at a median valuation of $83.2 million in February 2025, according to data from Traxcn.

This brings the total funding in FY25 (April-February) to $25.4 billion, spread across 2,200 rounds, the data showed.

The February figure marks a 19.5 per cent uptick from $1.38 billion in total funding in January 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, the total amount of fundraise was down from $2.06 billion secured in February 2024.

Entrepreneurs in the country's startup capital, Bengaluru, secured funding worth $353 million, with a median round size of $2 million.

 

Those in Mumbai grabbed total funding of $102 million but with a higher median round size of $5 million.

Fintech firm Oxyzo led the February funding pack, having raised $1 billion in conventional debt. It was followed by online B2B platform udaan, which closed a Series G equity funding round of $75 million, led by M&G Plc.

Other major fundraises included those of SpotDraft, Cashfree Payments, Zeta, and Geniemode, among others.

The median round size in February 2025 was $1.92 million, according to Traxcn.

The second month of 2025 saw some notable business acquisitions.

Head Digital Works acquired Adda52 parent Deltatech Gaming for Rs 491 crore.

Bengaluru-based SaaS (software-as-a-service) firm Perfios acquired fraud detection platform Clari5, while Motilal Oswal Alternate Investment Advisors (MO Alts) acquired a majority stake in Megafine Pharma for Rs 460 crore.

As per Traxcn data, a total of 16 IPOs were listed during the month under review, with a $26.5 million median IPO market capitalisation. Some notable listings included Hexaware, AJAX, Ken India, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, and Royal Arc.

Sharks Ritesh Agarwal, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, and Peyush Bansal led the investor chart. Among VC firms -- Blume Ventures, Eximius Ventures, Unicorn India Ventures, Peak XV, Accel, and Nexus Venture Partners led the fundraises.

Indian startups raised a total of $30.4 billion in funding throughout 2024, a 6.5 per cent decline from the $32.5 billion secured in 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

