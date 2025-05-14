Zepto to launch its subscription-based analytics platform, 'Zepto Atom'

In a move to enter the consumer analytics space, Zepto on Wednesday announced plans to roll out its subscription-based, data insights-led product, Zepto Atom. The new product aims to provide brand partners listed on Zepto with access to real-time market data, consumer behaviour analysis, data on customer repeatability and retention, and predictive analytics. The paid subscription for the new product will be launched on May 16 (Friday).
According to the company, Zepto Atom will provide PIN-code-by-PIN-code market share data that can help brands derive hyperlocal insights on their performance. In addition, brands can access data on minute-by-minute sales, customer impressions, conversion rates, and full-funnel visibility into customer purchase behaviour, it said.
The quick commerce firm added that Zepto Atom also features an in-house natural language processing (NLP) assistant trained on the company’s data, Zepto GPT. “It (Zepto GPT) analyses the vast datasets within Zepto Atom to provide actionable answers, strategic recommendations, and even generates data reports for the brand,” the company said.
“Zepto Atom intends to use an in-house tech-powered analytics tool to disrupt the ₹1,000 crore consumer analytics industry in India, which is currently dominated by legacy multinational companies,” the company said in a statement. The research and insights data of Zepto Atom is likely to be similar to reports released by market research firms such as Nielsen, Kantar and others.
Commenting on the development, Aadit Palicha, co-founder and chief executive officer of Zepto, said: “Zepto Atom is a serious attempt by our Category and Tech teams to build a disruptive new product in the consumer analytics industry in India. We believe we can harness the millions of data points Zepto generates every day to give brands customised and real-time insights on their products at a much more competitive price point than they are currently incurring.”
Palicha added that the company intends to invest significantly over the next 12 months to improve the product and add new features, including AI-generated customer personas and automated survey functions targeted at specific customer cohorts.