InvoiceCloud strengthens global innovation hub in India with ₹350 cr

InvoiceCloud, a provider of digital billing and payment solutions, has announced a three-year growth plan involving an investment of approximately ₹350 crore to strengthen its global innovation hub in Hyderabad.

The plan will support team expansion, infrastructure, artificial intelligence initiatives and product development, building on the India team’s contributions to solutions for InvoiceCloud’s customers.

“Hyderabad is becoming a bigger part of how we build for our customers, and that’s being driven by the results the team is delivering,” said Kevin O'Brien, chief executive officer, InvoiceCloud.

“This investment gives us the people, technology and capacity to build on that progress over the next three years.”

Since establishing operations in Hyderabad in 2024, InvoiceCloud has grown its India team to more than 250 employees.

The team is expected to reach 300 employees by the end of 2026, with further growth planned over the next three years.

More than 70 per cent of employees in India work in engineering and product roles, supporting AI, platform engineering and product development.

AI Adoption and Product Innovation

InvoiceCloud’s Hyderabad teams are advancing the company’s AI roadmap across product development, customer experience, platform reliability and technology modernisation.

Per-engineer productivity has increased 120 per cent year-on-year, which the company attributed largely to AI tools and processes, helping teams build and deploy solutions faster.

The Hyderabad team also developed InvoiceCloud’s agentic AI customer self-service capability, which was launched in under six months.

“The team in Hyderabad took the Service Module, our agentic AI self-service capability for consumers, from development to launch in under six months,” said Biju Davis, senior vice-president and India site leader, InvoiceCloud.

“That’s a good example of how we’re combining strong engineering talent with AI to solve customer problems and move faster.”

InvoiceCloud has expanded its Hyderabad footprint by 50 per cent to 33,000 square feet, providing additional space for its engineering, product and AI teams.

The new floor also features a permanent mural co-created over four days by InvoiceCloud employees and the Aravani Art Project, a public art collective that creates murals across India.

The inauguration brought together more than 20 leaders from InvoiceCloud’s US headquarters and India team, including chief executive officer Kevin O'Brien, chief people officer Jessi Marcoff, chief technology officer Jed Maczuba, chief product officer Steve Schult and India site leader Biju Davis.

Headquartered in the US, InvoiceCloud serves more than 3,250 customers across the utility, government and insurance industries and processes over $40 billion in payments annually.