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As campus placements near, old IITs see rising demand for AI talent

Companies are looking to recruit graduates with AI, data and analytics skills as the placement season at IITs begins on December 1, even as some employers remain cautious about fresher hiring

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Internships are playing an important role in recruitment, allowing companies to assess candidates before extending PPOs | Image: Canva

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

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As the campus placement season approaches, companies are turning to older Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to recruit talent for artificial intelligence (AI) and related roles, with pre-placement offers (PPOs) and demand for specialised skills shaping hiring plans, The Economic Times reported on Saturday.
 
The final placement season at the seven older IITs, Kharagpur, Bombay, Madras, Kanpur, Delhi, Guwahati and Roorkee, is scheduled to begin on December 1.
 
Recruiters are looking beyond conventional software and engineering roles to candidates with expertise in AI, data science and analytics. However, the growing demand for specialised skills does not necessarily signal a broad-based recovery in fresher hiring, as some companies remain cautious about expanding entry-level headcount, the report said.
 

AI skills widen opportunities at older IITs

At IIT Guwahati, new opportunities are emerging in applied AI and AI-assisted technology, even as traditional software and services hiring faces pressure, John Jose, head of the institute’s Centre for Career Development, told The Economic Times.
 
Jose said roles that were not available during the previous placement cycle were now emerging, adding that students with stronger AI skills could have an advantage in the recruitment process.

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At IIT Kanpur, companies are increasingly looking for graduates who can develop, deploy and work with AI technologies. Demand extends beyond dedicated AI and machine-learning positions to roles in software, analytics, finance and core engineering, Manjesh K Singh, chairperson of the institute’s students’ placement committee, told the newspaper.
 
AI-focused companies, banks and financial services firms, and quantitative trading firms are expected to be among the recruiters at IIT Kanpur.

IITs adapt courses to changing recruiter needs

IIT Kharagpur expects recruitment across technology and software, AI and data, finance, semiconductors, core engineering and other emerging technology areas, according to the report.
 
The institute has expanded its academic offerings in emerging fields, including a four-year BTech programme in AI, alongside programmes and micro-specialisations in AI and machine learning.

Internships remain a route to PPOs

Internships are playing an important role in recruitment, allowing companies to assess candidates before extending PPOs, particularly in information technology, data science and technology, Jose said.
 
Start-ups are also expected to contribute to campus hiring. IIT Kanpur has seen interest from young companies operating in technology, AI, fintech and deep tech, Singh told the newspaper.

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Topics : Artificial intelligence IIT placements IIT Delhi IIT Kanpur IIT Bombay IITs Jobs in India BS Web Reports

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First Published: Oct 17 2026 | 1:52 PM IST