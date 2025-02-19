Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 06:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / PayU appoints new risk officer in a streak of new leaderships hires

PayU appoints new risk officer in a streak of new leaderships hires

Rao's appointment follows a streak of leadership changes at the payments technology company

PayU

PayU (Photo: Wikipedia)

Ajinkya Kawale
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm PayU on Wednesday appointed Pramod Rao as its new chief risk officer (CRO) amid a series of new hires at the senior management level.
 
Rao will be responsible for shaping and overseeing risk management strategies, ensuring regulatory compliance, and strengthening the organisation’s financial and operational risk framework, the company said.
 
He has previously worked with Axis Bank, Vodafone Idea, Citibank, IDBI Bank, ICICI Bank, and HSBC.
 
Rao’s appointment follows a streak of leadership changes at the payments technology company.
 
The firm said it had been "strategically expanding" across roles over the past six to eight months.
 

Also Read

PhonePe

PhonePe launches device tokenisation for credit and debit card transactions

Khilan Haria

Razorpay elevates Haria to role of CPO as it eyes Southeast Asia expansion

PremiumIshaan Mittal (R), managing director, Peak XV Partners and Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-Founder, Razorpay

Razorpay marks 10 years, targets about $400 billion in TPV by 2030

Fintech firm, Ambak

Fintech firm Ambak raises $7 million in seed and pre-series A round

FINTECH FIRM, SLICE

Slice to rebrand as Slice Small Finance Bank after North East SFB merger

 
"We are delighted to welcome Pramod Rao to PayU at a pivotal time, as digital transactions continue to scale rapidly, making risk management more important than ever. His extensive experience in financial security, regulatory compliance, and fraud prevention will be key to enhancing our risk framework and ensuring seamless, secure transactions for our customers,” said Anirban Mukherjee, chief executive officer (CEO), PayU.
 
Some of the new hires at PayU Payments include Pranav Pandya as chief compliance officer, Dimple Mehta as company secretary, and Rahul Bharadwaj as head of operations. PayU has also appointed Ashok Patil as chief risk officer for its credit business.
 
“I look forward to working with the talented team at PayU to enhance security measures, drive compliance excellence, and support the company’s growth in the dynamic payments ecosystem," said Pramod Rao, chief risk officer, PayU.
 
Last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its in-principle authorisation to the company to operate as an online payment aggregator.

More From This Section

Meesho

Meesho launches 'creator marketplace' to ramp up influencer-driven traffic

PremiumByju

Byju's fallout lingers but edtech ecosystem bets on long-term benefits

PremiumSachin Bansal

The travails of Sachin Bansal's Navi, a fintech that wanted to be a bank

PremiumUnicorn startups

Funding squeeze hit brakes on startups' unicorn race in 2024: Tracxn

Glance

Google-backed Glance targets profitability in yr, eyes AI-powered growth

Topics : Fintech firms PayU Leadership payments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEOnePlus Watch 3Who will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Class 10 ExamPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutDelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon