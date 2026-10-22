PharmEasy veterans raise ₹63 cr for home and kitchen startup Chapter Home

Chapter Home, a tech-first, omnichannel home and kitchen company, has raised Rs 63 crore through a mix of equity and debt from Bessemer Venture Partners, Stride Ventures, influencer Tanmay Bhat and a select group of family offices, with further commitments for future growth.

The company was founded in 2025 by Nitin Chugh, Akarsh Bharadwaj, Shrey Mittal, Dhiraj Jain and Dheeraj Goyal. The founders were part of the founding and leadership team at PharmEasy (API Holdings) and stepped away from their previous roles last year to launch Chapter Home. The funding round valued the company at close to Rs 1,000 crore.

The capital raised will be deployed to strengthen product development, expand into new categories, and invest in technology and brand building. It will also be used to scale up omnichannel distribution, including the company's first physical touchpoints, which are currently being developed.

“The home and kitchen market in India remains highly fragmented despite being a very large consumer opportunity,” said Nitin Chugh, co-founder, Chapter Home. “Consumers are increasingly looking for better-designed products, trusted quality, strong functionality and a superior overall experience — online and in store — and we see a meaningful opportunity to build for those needs.”

Chapter Home is building focused consumer brands across categories to meet the home and kitchen needs of Indian consumers, such as bed and table linen, cookware, home décor and small kitchen appliances, all running on a shared platform for sourcing and supply chain, content, technology and distribution. The company leverages AI across the business — from cataloguing and content to demand forecasting, product assortment, customer targeting and retention. The company aims to combine strong product development, sourcing and brand building with omnichannel distribution across marketplaces and quick-commerce platforms, its own D2C channel and offline retail.

Chapter Home has launched home furnishings as its first category with HOKIPO, a leading online home furnishing brand. “Chapter Home's approach of building a focused brand for each part of the home on a shared technology, sourcing and distribution backbone fits how this market actually works,” said Anant Vidur Puri, partner, Bessemer Venture Partners. “The founders have scaled a complex consumer business before at PharmEasy, and starting from a profitable base with HOKIPO gives them a rare combination of operating depth and capital discipline.”