Friday, June 20, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / AWS plans to add $23 bn to India's GDP by 2030, says Sandeep Dutta

AWS plans to add $23 bn to India's GDP by 2030, says Sandeep Dutta

AWS to invest $12.7 billion in India by 2030 as part of its digital infrastructure expansion and AI integration, supporting over 1.31 lakh jobs annually across sectors

aws

In January, the company announced plans to invest $8.3 billion in cloud infrastructure in the AWS Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region in Maharashtra. (Photo: Reuters)

Ajinkya Kawale New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to contribute $23.3 billion towards India’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030 while supporting over 1.31 lakh jobs annually, a senior executive from the company said on Thursday.
 
This announcement comes as the cloud infrastructure provider prepares to invest $12.7 billion by the end of 2030 to meet the growing demand for cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI) in the country.
 
“We're all aware that India is on the cusp of becoming a $1 trillion digital economy. As AWS, we continue to deepen our commitment towards India,” said Sandeep Dutta, president of India and South Asia, AWS.
   
He was speaking at the AWS Summit in Mumbai.
 
In January, the company announced plans to invest $8.3 billion in cloud infrastructure in the AWS Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region in Maharashtra. This is part of its broader $12.7 billion investment plans for India. 

Also Read

The Amazon Inc. headquarters in Seattle in 2024

Amazon orders workers to relocate to Seattle, other hubs stirring concerns

PremiumSatinder Pal Singh, head of solution architecture at AWS India

AWS backs India's $1 trillion digital economy push with Generative AI

Byju

Byju's app delisted from Google Play Store over unpaid dues to vendor

Amazon Nova Reel (Amazon)

Nova Reel AI by Amazon now generates 2-min videos using text, image inputs

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Amazon Web Services to invest $8.2 bn in Maharashtra by 2029-30: Vaishnaw

 
“We are continuously working with the government and the industry to find opportunities to mitigate India's skill gap. Since 2017, AWS in India has trained more than 5.9 million people on cloud and related skills,” Dutta added.
 
He also revealed that the company plans to install more than 200 million smart meters in India by 2030.
 
“Over the course of the next few years, we will install in excess of 200 million smart metres in India. Why? The objective is very clear. We intend to bring down, as a country, our technical and commercial loss levels from the current trajectory of 13.8 or 14 per cent to 7 per cent in the next five to six years,” he explained.
 
Dutta noted that every 100 basis points of loss reduction could potentially add ₹4,500 crore to the country.
 
Smart meters are capable of digitally tracking real-time usage of electricity, gas or water, and transmitting the data directly to utility providers.
 
AI push
 
An AWS study found that 83 per cent of Indian organisations had appointed an executive with sole responsibility for overseeing developments related to AI. 
 
This highlights the growing importance of Chief AI Officers (CAIOs) in accelerating adoption and managing implementation complexity.
 
The report added that another 15 per cent of organisations polled were planning to appoint such executives by 2026.
 
With generative AI (GenAI) emerging as the top budgetary priority—followed by security and compute—companies are increasingly formalising AI leadership roles.
 
The study also found that 43 per cent of organisations had fully integrated GenAI into their workflows.
 
“GenAI adoption in India is near universal, with 98 per cent of organisations using GenAI tools, and 95 per cent actively experimenting to unlock new applications,” the study noted.
 
The findings are based on responses from 415 senior IT decision-makers in India across sectors including financial services, information and communications technology, manufacturing and retail.

More From This Section

IT SECTOR

IT union AIITEU slams TCS' 225-day billability and 35-day bench policy

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Markets joins ONDC network; brings 16 million traffic to network

internet, internet speed, optical fibre

IIT Madras, STL launch multi-core fibre testbed at TTDF Symposium

IPL, TV, JioStar, Indian Premier League

IPL 2025 scores viewership record with 840 bn mts watch time: JioStar

toys, toys export, children's toys

Over 91% of toys tested by BIS found compliant with quality norms

Topics : Amazon Web Services Cloud computing Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon